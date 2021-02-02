BJP Slams Congress MP For Accusing Its Netas Of Buying Liquor Using Ayodhya Temple Funds

Stoking a fresh controversy over the Ram Mandir fund collection, a senior Congress leader alleged that some BJP leaders collect large sums in donations to build the temple in Ayodhya and use the money to consume alcohol.

Kantilal Bhuria, Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, claimed on Monday that BJP leaders gather funds in the name of building Ram Temple and buy liquor from the money.

"BJP collected thousands of crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Where did the fund go? The party never gave an account of the sum collected from people. The BJP leaders collect donations for the temple and drink alcohol using the same money," Bhuria said while speaking to the reporters.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has authorised the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and those with "credible credentials" to collect voluntary donations from people across the country for building the grand temple in Ayodhya.

READ | Riots Break Out In Gujarat's Kutch During VHP's Procession To Collect Funds For Ram Mandir

READ | Ram Temple Trust Has Received Around 100 Cr Donation, Says General Secretary Champat Rai

BJP condemns allegations

Terming Bhuria's statement as shameful, former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said, "The Congress leader has lost his mental balance. It is completely wrong to raise finger at a party that has struggled for decades to build the Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. Congress calls itself secular but is often found insulting Hindus. The party should be ashamed of such a statement and apologise to the Hindus.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra said that Bhuria was singing to the tunes of his party leadership by insulting the Ram Temple fund collection. Slamming his remarks, MP Minister Vishvas Sarang also said that the Congress party always speaks against Lord Ram.

READ | A Hindu Non-profit Organization Donates 1 Cr For Ram Mandir Construction In UP's Ayodhya

READ | Haryana CM Khattar Contributes Rs 5.10 Lakh For Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya