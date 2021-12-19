BJP Slams Congress Over Abusive Video; 'Is This Your Idea Of Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday took the case of Congress over an abusive video posted on the official handle of the party. Sharing the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad highlighted that the handle of Congress was encouraging abusive language and action against Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

"Is this you idea of Ladki hun Lad sakti hun?" Priyanka Gandhi was questioned."To allow your official handle to push hate & abuse? doesn’t violate any standards Twitter? the Congress General Secretary was asked by BJP.

THIS IS AN OFFICIAL TWITTER HANDLE THAT IS ENCOURAGING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE AND ACTIONS AGAINST A WOMAN MP @smritiirani !



Is this your idea of “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” @priyankagandhi ? To allow your official handle to push hate & abuse? doesn’t violate any standards Twitter? https://t.co/jdHPZtzcHz — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 19, 2021

Congress champion of women's cause?

This comes at a time when Congress, which claims to be the champion of women's cause, is under the scanner for derogatory remarks made by its MLA in the Karnataka Assembly.

On Thursday, in the Karnataka assembly, Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said 'when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it'. The statement was made when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone. Asking the members to make a decision on their own, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

Smriti Irani, as the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, raised the issue up in Parliament. Coming down heavily on Ramesh Kumar, Irani opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was not sincere in its approach towards the safety of women and children.

"If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who says that if you are raped as a woman in this country, you should enjoy it," she said.

Thereafter, Priyanka Gandhi came forward to condemn it with a 199-character-long tweet. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underlined that it was 'inexplicable' how he or anyone else could utter such words and called it 'indefensible'.

"Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Further wrote in the Tweet. What, however, was worth noticing was that despite the high demand for sacking Ramesh Kumar from the position of the MLA, there was no mention of the same by the AICC General Secretary in the Tweet.

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Image: PTI/ANI/Twitter