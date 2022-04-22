Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed Rajasthan's Congress government for demolishing the 300-year-old Hindu temple in the Alwar district in the name of development. While speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leaders accused Congress of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments and doing appeasement politics.

BJP leaders slam Congress over Alwar Temple demolition

Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and said that the Rajasthan government is digging its own grave as they should stop playing with the beliefs of the majority.

"Rajasthan government is digging its own grave as they should stop playing with majorities'' belief. The place of religion is not a slave of any person or state power. For the last few days, there has been a campaign going on against the majority in the state which is not appropriate for the state of a secular nation. BJP works on the agenda of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas irrespective of Religion. The Rajasthan govt will pay for its deeds in the upcoming elections," said the Ex-UP Deputy CM.

BJP's Rajasthan President Satish Poonia stated that this has happened on the clear instructions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state government. Accusing Alwar MLA Johari Lal Meena, Poonia alleged that he has earlier given an open threat to the corporators and said that this city is facing the punishment for its deeds. Demolishing a 300-year-old temple is a result of Ashok Gehlot giving liberty to his MLAs, the BJP Rajasthan chief averred, and further stated that the Rajasthan CM is working under the pressure from his MLAs.

BJP 's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena slammed Rajasthan Congress for demolishing the temple and accused them of discrimination and appeasement politics. "Demolishing a 300-year-old temple and the shiv diety is a direct attack on Hindu belief. This is completely an injustice to the faith of Hindus. I don't think that either the mosque or the temple should be demolished. They have already broken four temples in the name of development. This is clear discrimination and appeasement by the state government."

'Reality of Congress Exposed': BJP

While addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Congress and the Gandhi family, He added that whatever has happened in Alwar with the Shiv Mandir is Congress' reality.

"I would like to question Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Aren't you the same family who doesn't believe in Lord Ram? You wrote an affidavit to Supreme Court that Ram is imaginary. The way bulldozer has razed the temple has made things clear, that visiting temples and performing pujas during the election is all a poll stunt and fake narrative set by your party. It's unfortunate, as what happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri was legal procedure and your party tried to give it communal colour. The step taken by the Congress government in Rajasthan's Alwar is a Revenge politics and clearly, Congress and Gandhi family is encouraging vote-bank politics," said Sambit Patra.

Image: ANI, Republic World