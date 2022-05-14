'Chintan Shivir An Attempt To Save Party From Losing Its Footprint'; BJP Hits Back At Cong

As Congress has commenced its three-day 'Chintan Shivir' on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already begun launching scathing attacks on the grand old party. In this regard, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a sly dig at the party's event and stated that it was done in a bid to save Congress' footprint.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Narottam Mishra, while taking a jibe at the 'Chintan Shivir' event by Congress, said, "Congress party's 'Chintan Shivir' is 'Chinta Shivir' to save their party, to make Rahul Gandhi the president while to save the party from losing its footprint."

Meanwhile, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni also hit out at Congress, stating that the party should do "aatma-chintan" (introspection) regarding its survival, further claiming that it has totally detached from ground realities as well as the people. He also said that the country is in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and furthermore, his government is capable to take care of the people and the country.

In addition to this, Baluni also said that people have reposed full faith in the leadership of PM Modi, under whom, the country has touched new heights.

"People have unflinchingly supported BJP by voting in its favour consistently whereas the cCongress is frustrated and has been clueless about how to behave as a responsible opposition", he added.

Notably, the BJP leader's strong reactions came after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government on the first day of the brainstorming session.

Sonia Gandhi slams Modi government

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi claimed that it has become clear that PM Modi's mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents.

While speaking at the inaugural event, Gandhi charged that it has become “painfully clear” what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really mean by their frequently used slogan of maximum governance, minimum government.

“It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to stay in a constant state of fear and insecurity. It means viciously targeting, victimising and brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our republic,” she charged.

Responding to these statements, Baluni said that Congress should worry more about the law and order issues and alleged atrocities against Dalits and women in Rajasthan as it is power over there.

Image: ANI