BJP Slams Congress Over Former Gujarat CM's Comment On Lord Ram, 'Depicts Their Mentality'

After former Gujarat Chief Minister and Congress campaigner Shankersinh Vaghela sparked a controversy with the statement, 'Ram Mandir is not an issue and it does not matter where Lord Ram stays', former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Sharma expressed displeasure over Vaghela's comment. He asserted that Vaghela lacks knowledge and was hurting the religious sentiments of thousands of Indians.

BJP expresses displeasure over Congress' Shankersinh Vaghela's comment

Condemning Vaghela's comment that 'Lord Ram can even live in a tent', Sharma said, "How can he ask Lord Ram to stay in a tent? His comments clearly depicted the mentality of Congress. These people earlier raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram and Rameswaram."

"They are politicising every issue. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi only after the verdict of the Supreme Court. Congress has been making such controversial statements to be in talks. He is hurting the religious sentiments of people by making such statements on Lord Ram," Sharma said.

#BREAKING | Former UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma expresses displeasure over Congress' Shankersingh Vaghela's comment that 'Lord Ram can even live in a tent.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/LB8umvxREj — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi delivering insulting remarks on Veer Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP leader said, "Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had insulted late Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar. This is ‘Bharat Todo’ not Bharat Jodo. In polls, people will teach them a lesson."

'Ram Mandir is not an issue': Congress campaigner

On Saturday, speaking with Republic Media Network, former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela asserted that, "Ram Mandir is not an issue and it doesn't matter where Lord Ram stays, he can even stay in a tent." He further mentioned that BJP has been using Ram Mandir as an issue to woo voters.

Vaghela said, "When the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was done, no idol of Lord Ram was kept inside the premises. BJP should not use this angle for politics now. How does it make a difference, earlier Ram Mandir wasn’t there, but now it is there."

#BREAKING | Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela sparks a controversy with the statement,'Ram Mandir is not an issue and it does not matter where Lord Ram stays.' Watch exclusive interview: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/V7zPb5RmuV — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Speaking about UCC, Vaghela said, "Uniform Civil Code is a gimmick by BJP. The Rath Yatra for Ram Mandir was also political."