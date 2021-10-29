BJP Slams Congress Over Jagdish Tytler's Appointment, Says 'party Standing With Accused'

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Congress over the appointment of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressed a press conference and read a statement of the investigation that mentioned Tytler as an accused and his role in the riots was discussed. The BJP leader raised several questions on the Congress over the appointment.

BJP slams Congress over Jagdish Tytler's appointment

Reading on a statement, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia asserted, "houses were burned, thousands of Sikhs died, and then six accused including Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, (he is mentioned in the judgement) and then it becomes very important as his role has been discussed. It was the commitment of BJP to ensure justice is delivered to the families of victims and the Nanavati committee was initiated which gave a report that clearly stated that as per the account of witnesses, names Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar has emerged".

Amit Malviya asks 'Sikh lives don't matter for the Congress party?'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took umbrage at Tytler's elevation in the Congress ranks. Taking to Twitter, he stated, "Sikh lives don't matter for the Congress party? Is Punjab listening"?

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler's alleged involvement

Along with Sajjan Kumar, Tytler was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of inciting mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the capacity to press charges against him. Contrary to what was expected, he was inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre. During the second term of the UPA government, the CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler. But a Sessions Court rejected the closure report and ordered an investigation into his role.

In January 2019, Congress had faced a lot of criticism from both BJP as well as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for providing a front-row seat to Tytler during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as the Delhi Congress chief. However, she defended his presence at the event. On the other hand, Tytler claimed innocence, referring that the charges against him had not been proved.

