BJP Slams Congress Over Kharge's Seating Arrangement Jibe; 'No Issue Left To Oppose'

After Opposition parties submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and expressed disapproval over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's seating arrangement in President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress calling it a non-issue and questioned why Kharge was not supported by the Congress when he was summoned by the ED in contrast to the support shown towards Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader RP Singh said, "A leader of the opposition is equivalent to a Cabinet Minister. As per protocol, he was made to sit with the Cabinet Ministers. Whether it was towards the right, left, or centre is not the issue at all. They are raking up the issue without any reason, and that is the reason why people have started rejecting them as well."

Singh said that the Congress is frivously objecting to everything and anything as there are no issues left to oppose.

Notably, Kharge was the only one in the room to not clap after Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India.

'LoP Kharge's seat not commensurate with position': Congress

In the visuals of the oath-taking ceremony, Kharge was seen sitting next to the Union Ministers Narayan Rane, and Sarbananda Sonowal. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha can be seen sitting with a grumpy face and refusing to clap. The Congress has questioned Kharge's seating arrangement on the extreme left as 'not commensurate with the position he holds'.

Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and shared:

Letter submitted to Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by all Opposition Parties (including TMC) just now. pic.twitter.com/tapyVKFS1s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, amid this controversy, Kharge spoke to ANI over Droupadi Murmu becoming the President, and said, "We are happy that someone from the tribal community has become the President...There are going to be elections as long as there is democracy. We welcome the victory. I hope that during her tenure (Droupadi Murmu), she protects the democracy, the Constitution, saves the truth, and keeps an eye on all the violence that is happening in the country."