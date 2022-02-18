BJP Slams Congress Over 'Maharana Pratap' Statement; 'a Fight Of Nationalism'

Rajasthan Education Minister and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara started a political controversy after commenting on the King of Mewar, Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, and Mughal Emperor Akbar. He said that the war between Akbar and Maharana was a "power struggle" and not a "religious war" as portrayed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

He further added that the ruling party sees everything through the prism of Hindu-Muslim. "In school syllabus, BJP portrayed the war between Maharana Pratap and Akbar as a religious war between Hindus and Muslims. It was a power struggle. They see everything through the Hindu-Muslim prism," he said while addressing a party workers district level camp in Nagpur.

BJP lashes Congress state president

BJP politicians raged over this statement and alleged the Congress party is all about politics of appeasement. BJP state president of Rajasthan Satish Poonioa claimed that the war between Maharana and Akbar was a war of 'nationalism.' Satish Poonia tweeted, "It was not a power struggle, but a fight of nationalism. You have already given controversial statements on this matter. Why is there so much fear in your Congress party of losing Muslim votes?"

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundra Raje retaliated by claiming that the war between two middle-aged rulers was a war of 'national security.' The former chief minister also asked the Congress president to issue an apology for his statements. In a series of two tweets, she put forth her point of view against the Congress president.

She tweeted, "The Congress has challenged the history of Mewar by describing the struggle of Maharana Pratap and Akbar as a fight for power only. Maharana Pratap continued his lifelong resolve to protect the motherland." She added, "The war of Maharana Pratap with Akbar was not a power struggle, but a struggle for national security. For the sake of the self-respect of Mewar, he even ate loaves of grass in the forests, Congress should publicly apologise to the public for insulting such a mighty warrior."

The battle of Haldighati was fought between forces of Mewar led by King of Mewar Maharana Pratap and forces of Mughal Emperor Akbar led by Akbar's Navratna Man Singh in the year 1576.