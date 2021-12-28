In a big twist, a prosecution witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case alleged that he was 'tortured' to give a statement against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several RSS leaders, to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Reacting to the development, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam lashed out at the Congress and NCP for 'conspiring against the Hindu community'.

"Congress and NCP have been fully exposed on how they pressurised people to implicate RSS and Yogi Adityanath Ji. This was a massive conspiracy to malign the Hindu religion. When elections are near, they remember Hindus, Hindu temples, but as soon as they are over when they are in power, they unleash conspiracies to defame Hindus. The witness was pressurised to name RSS and Yogi," said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Congress has stated that such claims were being made to give a 'clean chit' to CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of the 2022 UP Polls. RSS has countered the statements by accusing the entire UPA coalition of hatching a plot to declare RSS and Hindutva as terror outfits.

Prosecution Witness in Malegaon blast case makes stunning claims

On Monday, a prosecution witness told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. This was revealed by accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV.

Kulkarni claimed, "Today, a prosecution witness whose statement had been recorded by the ATS under Section 161 of the CrPC turned hostile. He said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'. He took these 5 names which included Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji."

The accused further claimed, "Thereafter, he told the court that he fears a threat to his life. He was trying to obviously say that he has a threat to his life from ATS."

Image: ANI, PTI