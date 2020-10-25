BJP Slams Congress Over PFI Links, Questions Alliance Partners Sena & RJD On Their Stance

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP leader Tom Vadakkan on Sunday addressed a press conference slamming the Congress party for forming links with radical groups such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), questioning why the grand-old party had begun to form alliances with outfits that openly promoted 'terrorism and jihadism'. "Congress met with a party that promotes terrorism. Congress has links with PFI. The alliances who promote terrorism and promote jihadi thinking, the Congress party has links with them," alleged Naqvi.

'Shiv Sena, RJD must answer'

The BJP leader remarked that all political parties that have an alliance with the Congress were also responsible for the party's links with the 'terror' group, asking them to openly come out regarding their stance on the matter. "It has been started not only in Kerala but other parts of the country as well. People were surprised to see Islamist flags more than Congress flags when Rahul Gandhi contested elections from Wayanad. In Maharashtra also Congress is in an alliance, so Shiv Sena also needs to clarify this. The country doesn't accept this," said Naqvi.

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, the BJP leader also questioned RJD's alliance with the Congress saying, "Tejashwi Yadav now is with Congress, so they must have also link with PFI. We are worried about radicalism. This is about an ideological merger. Many places Congress party is in an alliance. We will not ask Congress if they promote PFI, but we will ask Tejashwi Yadav is his party has compromised with Congress' links with PFI."

'Congress forming a radical syndicate'

Last week, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had met the family of arrested journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been linked with the PFI, at a rest house in Kalapetta in Kerala. The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Kappan and others for having links with the radical outfit. The PFI has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year with the UP police seeking a ban on the outfit.

Talking about the significance behind the meeting Naqvi said, "Congress, PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami is like one unit. Rahul Gandhi is associated with PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami but we will ask the question to Tejashwi Yadav whether he too has allied with PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami? Now, this is becoming a radical syndicate. This is now becoming a serious matter."

