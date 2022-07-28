BJP Slams Congress Over 'Rashtrapatni' Remark On Droupadi Murmu; 'anti-women, Anti-tribal'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has stoked a massive controversy after referring to President Droupadi Murmu as Rashtrapatni (wife of the nation) on Thursday. Reacting to the shocking remark, BJP went all guns blazing against the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for insulting the first-ever tribal President of India.

BJP slams Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday addressed a press conference stating that the country is well aware of the Congress party being anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women. She stated that ever since the Presidential Election was announced and Droupadi Murmu was nominated as NDA's candidate, she has been targeted maliciously by Congress. "Droupadi Murmu Ji was called a puppet as a candidate, a symbol of inauspiciousness and even after winning a historic election and being elected as President, the attacks do not seem to stop against her," the Union Minister said.

"Congress is still unable to accept the fact that a tribal poor woman has been chosen to represent the highest constitutional post of the country. Sonia Gandhi appointed the leader of the Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who addressed Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' (wife of the nation). The Congressmen knew that this way to address the President of India is demeaning and against every value and culture of our country. This not only demeans her constitutional post but a rich tribal legacy she represents, the potential of a woman in our country, hope, and aspirations of Indians", said Smriti Irani.

The Congressman knew that this way to address the Pres of India not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy she represents. He knew that to demean Pres in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country: Union minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/w0IcCek11b — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The Union Minister further added, "Murmu Ji has led a life of struggles and represented the country's aspirations from Panchayat to Parliament. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership Congressmen continues to demean and defile the women holding constitutional posts. Congress party needs to apologise for insulting the first-ever tribal President inside the parliament and on the streets of India."

Controversy erupts over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Congress and tweeted, "In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background to the highest office of the land."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Calling President Murmu Ji as ‘Rashtrapatni’ is absolutely disgusting & disrespectful by Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary- Does Sonia Gandhi Ji endorse? Earlier Congress said she & Adviqsi samaj had an “evil mindset” Insulting SC, PM, Armed forces is their DNA! Remember Sadak Ka Gunda? (sic)"

BJP MPs in Parliament staged a protest against Adhir Ranjan demanding an apology from him, on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu in a video clip.

#WATCH | BJP MPs in Parliament protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demand apology from him, on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu in a video clip pic.twitter.com/zPovbGfLfM — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

