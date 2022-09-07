BJP Slams Congress Over Robert Vadra Poster, Dubs Bharat Jodo Yatra As 'Parivaar Jodo'

BJP took potshots at the Congress after party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, tweeted a poster of his alongside party’s senior leadership on the day when Congress launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7. BJP dubbed the Bharat Jodo yatra as ‘Parivar jodo and Bhrastachar jodo’ and said it’s an initiative of the relaunch of Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra. The saffron party also alleged the grand old party of engaging in ‘Bharat todo’ (Breaking India) activities.

The poster on Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra featured members of the Gandhi family members, including late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress involved in “Bharat Todo” activities

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply criticised the Congress and the poster featuring Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra said, “In the name of so-called Bharat Jodo, this is actually Bhrastachariyon ko jodo, Parivar jodo. This is the only thing that COngress party can do under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. Congress is a family firm, where only 2-3 people are the party - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra abd Priyanka Vadra.”

Poonawalla also alleged the party of being involved in breaking India activities and said, “The more important point is Bharat ko jodne ka kaam to Sardar Patel ne kar diya already but the hubris of this party and parivaar is that those who have been indulging in Bharat Todo, those who have been involved in all kinds of activities that have led to Tukde Tukde are actually now going around and doing Bharat jodo."

He also lashed out on veteran leaders either leaving the party or not happy with the way affairs are run, “They can’t even do Ghulam Nabi Azad jodo or Manish Tewari jodo or Shashi Tharoor jodo (SIC),” he said.

Congress on September 7 launched the 150-day Bharat Jodo yatra, which will criss-cross 12 states covering a distance of over 3570 Km.