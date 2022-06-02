BJP Slams Congress Over Sajjan Verma's 'wise To Divide India' Remark; 'Shameful'

After Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma's controversial remark, where he said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah were wise to divide India into two pieces, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang said that it is shameful for Congress to justify the partition and genocide that followed it.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Sajjan Verma's remark, Sarang said, "Now it’s clear that Congress accepted Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah as the reasons for the partition. The history of the country has been saying the same. This is shameful that they are justifying it. This means that Jawaharlal Nehru is the reason for the genocide of thousands of people (during partition). Nehru and Jinnah did the partition for their own political ambitions. One wanted to become the President of Pakistan and the other wanted to become the Prime Minister of India. To fulfil their political ambition they divided the country into two. Mahatma Gandhi wanted a united India."

'Tradition of breaking India is still followed by Nehru's Family': Sarang

The Madhya Pradesh Minister of Medical Education, Sarang, further added that no one from the Grand Old Party is denying the statement of Sajjan Verma and if nobody clears the stand, then they will accept this statement as the official one from the Congress party.

"Now the Congress has also accepted this. Even after his statement, no one from Congress has denied it. If Sonia and Rahul Gandhi do not clear this, we will take this (statement) as an official statement from Congress," Sarang told Republic. Attacking Congress for speaking against India, he said, "The members of Congress speak in favour of Pakistan. The tradition of breaking India which was started by Nehru is still followed by his family."

'Nehru & Jinnah were wise to divide India in 2 pieces': Sajjan Verma

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known for his controversial statements, said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah were wise to divide India into two pieces. He claimed that Jinnah was a freedom fighter who did not divide the country but served the nation. Verma said, "Nehru and Jinnah did the work of wisdom by dividing the country into two pieces".

He asserted that Jinnah was a freedom fighter and it should be kept in mind that did not break the country but did well. "Was Jinnah not a freedom fighter, does being a Muslim change the definition of being a freedom fighter?", he questioned.