BJP Slams Congress Over UP Cleric Tauqeer Raza's Controversial Remarks; 'Cong's True Face'

Reacting sharply to the controversial statements made by Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Thursday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the Congress saying that the party always had good relations with such goons and also asked if the party will ever take action against him.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Poonawalla said that this is not the first time Tauqeer Raza had made such statements, as he was seen challenging and threatening Hindus during the elections as well.

"People who were till now speaking about the encroachments have become silent now. Till when Congress will continue giving place to such people and not take actions against him?", the BJP leader asked.

Earlier on Thursday, Poonawalla also targeted Congress over the issue and said, "This is the Congress party's true face...Tauqeer Raza is very close to the Congress party. In UP elections, he was given a platform and he incited the Muslim youth to take up arms, saying that Hindus won't have a place to hide. Today he has provoked again."

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang also expressed his displeasure over the remarks made by the Islamic cleric. While asking not to pay any heed to such people, Sarang said that such statements are just made to gain cheap publicity.

"Country will run by the constitution and not by such kind of statements. Today, there is a weak congress government but a nationalist government", he said further adding that the devils got defeated in the Mahabharat, but people like these will not be able to live in the country.

UP cleric Tauqeer Raza's controversial remarks against BJP-led Centre

Notably, these reactions came after the controversial cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza while referring to the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer attacks are not stopped by the administration. Raza, who was addressing a press conference, also issued an ultimatum, further warning that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if both the state and the central governments do not change their ways.

Also hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he compared him with 'Dhritarashtra' - the blind king from Mahabharata, and said that the PM is working like 'Dhritarashtra' and if he does not change, a real 'Mahabharat' will take place in India.

