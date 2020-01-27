BJP Slams Cong's Double Standards On Sami, Recalls Chidambaram's Support For Citizenship

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Monday, spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress party for its alleged double standards in the case of famous singer Adnan Sami. Initially, he highlighted Sami’s stellar music career and recalled how his father’s book had been released in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Moreover, he claimed that Congress conveniently linked father and son when it suited their narrative.

Patra went on to list how Congress governments had regularly feted Sami. He also claimed that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had advocated granting citizenship to Sami. Finally, the BJP spokesperson concluded by rendering a spoof of Sami’s well-known song ‘Lift kara de’, appealing Congress to elevate its thinking.

Read: 'Keep Politics Out Of Art': BJP's Hans Raj Hans Defends Adnan Sami, Slams Cong-NCP Attack

Music career

“Adnan Sami is highly deserving. He is a vocalist, world’s fastest pianist, and world acclaimed music composer. He has been working in this field for 4 decades. He has sung more than 120 songs. He has conducted solo concerts in more than 40 countries. You will be delighted to know that he is in the same category as Elton John, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Rolling Stones by giving 8 full concerts in the Wembley Stadium. He has worked with Asha Bhosle. He had created a record for UNICEF’s ‘Run for Life’ song. In 2003, when Adnan Sami was a Pakistani citizen, he sang the song ‘Aa ae o’ for the Indian team in the Cricket World Cup. He has learnt music from Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. He was born on August 15, 1971, in London.”

Congress and Sami’s parents

“His mother Naureen Khan is an Indian. She is from a respected Muslim family in Jammu. Adnan Sami’s father’s name is Arshad Sami Khan. His book did not get a publisher in Pakistan. His publishing house was Pentagon Press, New Delhi. In 2008, his book was released by IK Gujral. In the release ceremony, Congress’ Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was present. His father passed away in 2009 in Mumbai. At that time, the Congress government was very co-operative.”

“These are the same people for whom there should be no connection between Afzal Guru and his son. But they will link Adnan Sami and his father. Salmaan Taseer has been against India. Despite being a Pakistani, the Congress party has been fighting for his son’s OCI card. They conduct a press conference despite knowing how Salmaan Taseer’s father had filled false information. At that time, they say- separate the father and son. The court can open at 3 am for Yakub Memon for 3 am in the night.”

Read: Padma Shri For Adnan Sami An Insult To 130 Cr Indians: NCP

Citizenship

“Adnan Sami is a Muslim. Earlier, he was a Pakistani Muslim. He applied under the rules. The Indian government granted him citizenship and he got Padma award because of his merit. You (Congress) are lamenting that there is injustice with Muslims. When there is justice with Muslims, you (Congress) are feeling uncomfortable.”

Digvijaya Singh and Chidambaram advocated citizenship

“In 2013, Congress leaders had praised Adnan Sami. In 2005, the Congress government had called Adnan Sami for a performance with Hariprasad Chaurasia and Abida Parveen when 350 years of Taj Mahal were completed. Mulayam Singh and 6 former PMs were present. In 2008, he was conferred with the Naushad music award. In 2011, Digvijaya Singh said that India should continue to allow the residency of Sami. In 2013, Chidambaram said that Sami deserves Indian citizenship.”

Read: BJP Rankles Opposition Over Criticism On Conferring Padma Shri Award To Adnan Sami

Croons song

“Teri uchi shaan hai bhagwan, meri arzi maan le bhagwan, tu hai sub kuch jannevala, main hoon tera mannevala, kaise kaiso ko diya hai, aise waiso ko diya hai, Congress ki soch thodi si lift kara de, sadhbuddhi jara thodi unko gift kara de.”

Read: Adnan Sami-Jaiveer Shergill's Spat Turns Nasty, Congress Neta Makes Personal Attack