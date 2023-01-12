BJP Slams Cong's 'drama' In Bharat Jodo; Shares Video Where Rahul Says 'not Now' To Turban

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Congress for photo ops after a video of Rahul Gandhi saying 'not now' to tying a turban on his forehead went viral. Sharing the video, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, claimed that from the Gandhi scion wearing a t-shirt in the chilling cold to him donning a turban in Punjab, everything was 'drama' and 'part of a script'. He further said that the 'anti-Sikh face' was exposed.

'Everything a part of the script?'

"With no cameras around, when Rahul Gandhi is asked to tie a turban, he says 'I am not going to tie the turban here, right now'. Why would not he tie the turban? Because there's no camera, no spectators to watch his show," Sirsa said.

The BJP leader added, "On top of it, he asks, 'what is Kesari?' A person, at the age of 55, does not know what is Kesari colour. And the President of Congress says 'of the many colours is Kesari'. Kesari rang is the symbol of India, the colour is one of the three colours in our national flag and the colour is also in the religious symbol of Sikhs, the Nishan Saheb. You are in the land of the Sikhs, are going to Gurudwara and are even wearing the turban, but you don't know kesari?"

Pertinently, sporting a turban, Gandhi paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on January 10, a day ahead of the start of the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, local MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and other party leaders. Several Punjab Congress leaders till Tuesday morning were not aware of Gandhi's visit to Amritsar.

The yatra will cover several parts of Punjab over eight days before reaching Jammu and Kashmir, its final stop, on January 19. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, where Rahul plans to hoist the Tricolour. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.