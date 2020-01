BJP Slams Cong's Religious Spin On J&K DySP, Asks 'what's Your Pak-Pulwama Attack Doubt?'

Condemning the statement by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has issued a press briefing on Tuesday. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Patra has said that they have sided with Pakistan more than once and people of the country should now launch a surgical strike against them.

He has said bringing in a religious angle in a matter of terrorism is the old trick of Congress party. He reminded of the 26/11, when Congress party had coined the term 'saffron terror'. He also slammed the Congress for demanding re-investigation of Pulwama terror attack, in which Hafiz Saeed led Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility.

"The BJP condemns the statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Singh Surjewala. We know that Dy SP of J&K Davinder Singh has been arrested because of his involvement in terrorist activities, Police has arrested him, and investigation is taking place. But Congress has done what it is best at, attack India and try to protect Pakistan", Patra said. He added, "Do you have any doubts who are the perpetrators of Pulwama attack, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi, declare what is your doubt about the attack?"

Congress absolves Pak of Pulwama attack, jumps to give religious spin on J&K DySP's arrest

Congress party has attempted to give the issue a religious spin on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that if the name of Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, 'the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous.'

Giving a benefit of doubt, he has also questioned Pakistan's involvement in orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack last year on Feb 14, in which Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility. He has asked 'who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident'.

J&K cop Davinder Singh suspended for sheltering Hizbul terrorists at his residence

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in plenty of anti-terror operations, "But the situation in which he was caught yesterday, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat a terrorists," the Police said.

Hizbul Mujahideen, a pro-Pakistani terror organisation was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest armed group operating in the valley. The group, that is based inside Pakistan, has been designated as a terrorist group by India, the US and the European Union.

J&K DSP arrested with Hizbul, Lashkar terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam

Afzal Guru link

Davinder Singh's name cropped up during the trial of 2001 Parliament attack. Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013, wrote a letter in the same year explaining how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said.

