BJP Slams CPI(M)'s Saji Cherian For Criticising Indian Constitution; 'Insult To Ambedkar'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed the Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian after he criticised the Constitution of India. Slamming the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the CPI(M) leader not only mocked the Constitution but also questioned Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"This is true today that tradition and DNA of the Left Parties...Today they mock oppose and question the Constitution accepted by all of India which belongs to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who drafted it. This is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar, his philosophy, his vision and his ideology. This is a shocking but not surprising statement made by Kerala Minister Saji Cherian who mocks and insults the Indian Constitution and even raises questions on Babasaheb Ambedkar," Poonawala said.

He added, "This shows that the Left parties do not owe your allegiance to the Indian Constitution but perhaps to a foreign ideology. A minister who has sworn an oath on the Constitution himself is mocking it and saying that the Indian Constitution condones and allows exploitation."

Kerala Minister belittles India's Constitution; says it 'only looted people'

CPI(M) leader Saji Cherian recently criticised the Constitution of India stating that it has only done the work of 'robbing' people of the country. He also claimed that the Indian Constitution was prepared by the British.

Speaking at an event organised by CPI(M) on Monday night, Cherian said, "Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practised in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people."

Moreover, he also claimed that democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, and its only purpose is to exploit the people.

Additionally, Cherian, naming a few business leaders, claimed that Constitution has given protection to rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities," he said.