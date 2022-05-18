BJP Slams Delhi Govt Over DTC Bus Fire Accidents, Writes To Amit Shah Demanding CBI Probe

After 6 events of fire in DTC buses in one month, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has written a letter to Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into the incidents. He said the corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party is to blame for the increasing frequency of incidents of fire in the DTC buses.

Taking a direct strike at the ruling AAP government, Delhi's BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged widespread corruption in the handling of the buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation. In the letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, he accused the AAP government saying, "There is a smell of corruption in the maintenance contract given for DTC buses. Accordingly, a 3-year contract has been awarded with a payment term of Rs 50 lakh per bus. Hitherto there was a provision to change the bus after 12 years or 7.5 lakh Km but due to the inaction of the Kejriwal government, the provision was wrongly changed to 15 years."

दिल्ली सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार के कारण आये दिन DTC बसों में आग लगने की दुर्घटना आम हो गई है, पिछले 1 महीने में 6 बसों में आग लगी है।

@ArvindKejriwal जी, दिल्लीवासियों की जान से खिलवाड़ क्यों कर रहे हो?



गृहमंत्री मा. @AmitShah जी को पत्र लिखकर इसकी जांच CBI से कराने का निवेदन किया। pic.twitter.com/CVNU3zfZya — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) May 18, 2022

Adesh Gupta alleges corruption by AAP in the running of DTC buses

In terms of the overall handling of the total number of DTC buses plying in Delhi, Adesh Gupta mentioned in the letter, that not a single bus has been bought by the Kejriwal government since AAP assumed office in Delhi, "Since the Chief Minister of Delhi assumed power, not a single bus has been bought. The total number of buses plying in Delhi before the AAP government was 6200, which has now reduced to 3700. On the other hand, during the same period (7 years), the population of Delhi has increased by 20-25 lakhs. CM Arvind Kejriwal has submitted an affidavit in the court stating there is a total requirement of over 11,000 buses in Delhi."

Explaining the reason for the buses catching fire, he added, "Almost all buses running in Delhi have become overage and none has undergone maintenance thus far. This is the reason why every day there is an incident of a bus catching fire. The lives of the citizens of Delhi is at risk and any day, there is a possibility of an event with high fatalities."

Given the circumstances, Gupta demanded a CBI inquiry and said, "Prima facie this looks like an issue rooted in corruption hence I request you to look into the matter and order a CBI investigation into the matter."

IMAGE: ANI