BJP Slams DMK After MLA Touts 'Proud That 'Jai Hind' Has Been Removed From Guv's Speech'

Yet another faceoff between DMK and BJP has arisen in Tamil Nadu as a DMK MLA lauded that 'Jai Hind' was not used in text after the Governor's address on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Tamil Nadu In-charge CT Ravi wondered whether such politicians 'belong to Bharata Mata or not'. Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President K Annamalai condemned the level to which 'political discourse in Tamil Nadu has stooped down'. Several BJP leaders tweeted 'Jai Hind'.

BJP slams DMK after MLA says 'Proud no Jai Hind written after Guv's speech'

It is unfortunate that certain politicians feel proud that "Jai Hind" was not uttered in the Assembly after the Governor's address.



Wondering if they belong to Bharata Mata or not.



To all these shameless people, here it is.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳



Jai Hind 🇮🇳



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/V6hBcMXMPV — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) June 25, 2021

Annamalai shared the DMK MLA's video where he is heard saying, "There is one thing which has made Tamizhagam proud now. In the previous govt's era, the Governor's speech had "Thank you, Jai Hind!" written in it. But now, that 'Jai Hind!' has been removed, which I wish to impress".

War of words over Centre Vs Union govt

Earlier, Annamalai lashed out at DMK for using ‘Ondriya Arasu’ (Union govt) instead of 'Mathiya Arasu' (Central govt), warning it to not 'play with fire' by altering words. In a series of tweets recollecting the integration of Indian states into one nation, he reminded CM MK Stalin that the state 'Tamil Nadu' itself came into existence after 1967 from the Madras Province. Praying DMK to not a new history for the state, he asked why DMK has now changed the terminology while using it in their previous governments from 2006-11 when UPA was in power (2004-2014).

On Wednesday, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asserted that the state government would refer to the Centre as the 'Union Government' and not as 'central government'. Claiming that it wasn't a 'social crime' to refer to the Centre as the 'Union government', he justified it stating 'India shall be a union of states' was present in the first line of the Constitution. Pointing out that the union of states is what led to the formation of the Union government, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted that the DMK had identified India as the 'Indian Union' in its election manifesto in the year 1957 and stated that the party had continued to do so since then.

Quoting the speech of CN Annadurai from January 25, 1963, CM Stalin said that political sovereignty was upheld by the people, as per the Constitution and that legal sovereignty was divided between the federal union and its constituents. He also cited Rajaji on 'discarding excessive interference from the Centre' and 'Samashti' - the word coined by poet Ma Po Si to note that there was no harm in using 'Union government' and that they would continue to do so. DMK has often opposed the BJP-led Central govt over most policies, alleging Hindi imposition on Tamil Nadu.