BJP Slams DMK Over Murder Of Party Leader In Chennai; Vows To Go Ahead With Agitation

The Tamil Nadu BJP launched a scathing attack at the ruling DMK government following the death of BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, while speaking to the media regarding the incident, lashed out at the ruling DMK government. “This vendetta politics to kill opposition leader should not happen. The murder of Balachandran is very disturbing. BJP will go ahead with agitation and will create awareness in people,” BJP leader Sunil Deodhar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan said, “I don't know whether Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu or the capital of murder. Is this what DMK's model of governance is? We've lodged a complaint and the police have informed us that they will arrest the accused within 48 hours."

Similarly, SG Suryah, the state secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP, also shared a Twitter post and took a jibe at chief minister MK Stalin, stating that while such crimes are happening in the state, the CM is busy watching his son's movie in the theatre.

BJP SC Morcha Central Chennai District President Balachander is hacked to death in broad day light today at Chennai.



This is 19th murder in last 21 days just in Chennai.



TN CM @mkstalin who holds Home Portfolio is busy watching his son’s movie in theatre.



Absolute lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/ddPCJQTusb — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) May 24, 2022

Asserting that the BJP leader's murder is the 19th murder in the last 21 days in Chennai, Suryah tweeted, "BJP SC Morcha Central Chennai District President Balachandran is hacked to death in broad daylight today at Chennai. This is the 19th murder in the last 21 days just in Chennai."

Balachandran's murder case

BJP's Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing president Balachandran was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday. According to sources, the BJP member was killed while the security guard went for a tea break.

The Tamil Nadu government had provided a security guard to him as he had suspicions that he was under threat. Considering the situation, PSO Balakrishnan had gone with Balachandran to Sami Nayakar Street in Chintadripet. While Balachandran stood there talking, PSO Balakrishnan visited a nearby tea shop.

A group of three people arrived at the site on a two-wheeler vehicle and killed the BJP leader and escaped. The BJP Cadre sustained severe injuries. The incident caused a stir as the leader was killed in a crowded area. Further investigation is underway.