BJP Slams Farooq Abdullah Over 'illogical' Remark Seeking Ban On 'The Kashmir Files'

Following the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah’s comments demanding the ban of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah terming his statements 'illogical'.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “NC chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s demand to ban the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is illogical. NC chief Abdullah has claimed that the movie is spreading hatred and that is the only reason behind such barbaric killings in Kashmir. It is completely irrational to put across such statements.”

“By Farooq Abdullah’s comments, it seems that he is supporting such killings in the region. The government would now decide if any action has to be taken behind such controversial remarks. However, it is visible that he is supporting such incidents and the people involved in the attacks. The movie Kashmir Files depicted the ultimate truth to Indian citizens. He needs to stop reiterating such controversial remarks,” the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Once again Gupkar Lobby has shown its true colors. Today JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K PDP president Mehbooba Mufti have issued statements against ‘The Kashmir Files’; What did they do to protect Kashmiri Pandits? They want to suppress the truth demonstrated by ‘The Kashmir Files’. All they could do is advocate talks with Pakistan. They will not condemn Islamic Jihad.”

Like father , like son



2 days ago Omar was advocating talks with terrorists & reasoning why they pick up gun



Today Farooq Abdullah says “Kashmir Files” spreading hate



Won’t condemn Islamic Jihad & Pakistan for ongoing Kashmiri Hindu genocide but will protect them like this pic.twitter.com/lkUO2b9Pr3 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 16, 2022

The BJP national spokesperson further added, “Was Kashmir Files around in 1980-90 when lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus were driven to genocide & exodus? Why this soft corner for Islamic Jihad? Why play terror apologist.”

So as per Farooq Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti “Kashmir Files” is spreading hate NOT PAK SPONSORED ISLAMIC JIHAD



Was Kashmir Files around in 1980-90 when lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus were driven to genocide & exodus?



Why this soft corner for Islamic Jihad? Why play terror apologist pic.twitter.com/LCB5j4I2aY — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 16, 2022

Farooq Abdullah says 'The Kashmir Files' behind targetted killings

While meeting Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah stated that some scenes in the movie Kashmir Files demonstrate hatred. "Can it be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and mix the blood of the Hindu in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Are we such degraded people? This is a baseless film, it should be banned. The Kashmir Files movie has given rise to hatred in the nation and created hatred among youth. We need to end this hatred," Abdullah added.