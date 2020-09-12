BJP Slams Independent MLA Khaunte For Levelling 'false' Allegations Against Goa CM

After Goa's Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte levelled corruption allegations against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport, the BJP Goa Pradesh came down heavily on the MLA calling his statements 'false and baseless.'

Addressing the issue State Spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik in a press conference said, "The construction of Mopa airport is being done on government land. GMR has already spent approximately 450 crores on this land i.e. earthwork, construction of ATC tower, terminal building, etc. I can assure you that no close aid of CM Sawant has got any of these contracts or sub-contracts."

"There are disputes which are raised by GMR on the rate of construction license fees which is pending before MADA. An undertaking has also been given to MADA to abide by the ruling in regard to the payment of construction license fees," Naik added.

Read: NCB Widens Crackdown On Drug Nexus, Raids Six Locations In Mumbai And Goa

Read: Goa Records 639 COVID-19 Cases; Tally Reaches 22,890

State Executive Member Rupesh Kamat questioned Khaunte's statements reminding him that he was a part of the Cabinet meeting in which Mopa Airport Development Authority (MADA) act was approved asking him why he did not raise any objections or suggestions at that time.

Earlier this week, the Goa Government had refuted the allegation of revenue loss regarding MADA after MLA Khaunte claimed that the government had issued a construction license without taking a license fee. In an official statement, the State government terming the allegation as 'baseless' and said that the representation of GMR on construction license fee charge is still pending before MADA for a decision.

Read: COVID-19: Union Minister Naik Discharged From Goa Hospital

Read: Goa Registers 621 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Rises To 22,251

(With Agency Inputs; ANI Image)