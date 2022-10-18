Days after the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit, Jammu & Kashmir witnessed yet another instance of targeted killings when two non-local labourers lost their lives in a grenade attack. On Tuesday, terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area, injuring two labourers-- Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The two injured labourers were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, informed J&K police.

BJP slams J&K leaders' Controversial remarks on killings & terror activities

BJP has now slammed the leaders sitting in Kashmir for making controversial statements against targeted killings and terror-related issues and alleged that it encourages the terrorists to carry out such heinous crimes. This came a day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah made a controversial remark that the targeted 'killings won't stop in Jammu & Kashmir'.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said that the security forces have worked very hard in bringing back peace in Kashmir but such remarks from the politicians disrupt all the efforts. Therefore, they should refrain from making such controversial remarks.

"The killing of non-local labourers Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar is unfortunate & wrong. I also feel that these are also done on the basis of statements given by leaders sitting in Kashmir as it encourages them. This is completely wrong, they should stop giving such statements and advocating for Pakistan", said the BJP leader. He further added,"Today, Security forces reinstated peace in Kashmir once again through hard work. But with such incidents, efforts will be disrupted. These issues should be taken seriously so that nobody carries out such incidents. This is a matter of utmost concern. Search operations should be carried out and such people should be found and severely punished".

Captain Anil Gaur (Retd) said "These incidents are orchestrated by ISI as it is giving instructions to its underground workers in the Kashmir valley. Also, the irresponsible statements made by the politicians like Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti give more fuel to the fire in terms of terrorism in the valley. They should realise that today when terrorism has been in the vain since the 90s that it was, they should instead come out openly against Pakistan and condemn the ISI as well as its affiliates who are committing targeted killings of the Hindus. If they don't it clearly shows that they are all hands in gloves with them, it is these people who are giving support to the underground terrorists working in the valley and it needs to be checked".

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina hits out at Farooq Abdulla's fiery statement on target killings. "It seems like Farooq Abdulla has forgotten the chaotic atmosphere in Kashmir due to terror. PM Modi reinstated peace in Kashmir and crack down on various terror organisations. These killing of innocents shows that terrorists are now afraid of Prime Minister's stringent actions taken against them".

'Killings won't stop until...': Farooq Abdullah Stokes Row

On Monday, Farooq Abdullah made a controversial remark in connection with the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that such incidents are not going to stop. Questioning the Central government, he asked now that Article 370 has been abrogated, why such incidents are still happening. NC Supemo's statement came two days after Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was brutally murdered in the broad daylight by terrorists in Shopian.

"The killings will never stop till justice is delivered. Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed", said Farooq Abdullah.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)