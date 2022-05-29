BJP Slams Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind Chief Over Resolution Against UCC, Terms Him 'coward'

On the second day of the mega gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) announced that the Muslim bodies have passed a resolution to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This comes after the Uttarakhand government announced the formation of a 5-member drafting committee to implement the civil code.

Following this, senior BJP leaders slammed Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani and Arshad Madani for dividing the nation and for conducting mega gatherings on the instructions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BJP leader Mohsin Raza spoke to Republic TV and said, “Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani is attacking India with Pakistani aid. He was once a member of Rajya Sabha representing Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal party. He has a double personality as today he is coming out to maintain his political stance. These few Maulanas cannot represent crores of Muslims of India. They never spoke about the welfare and development of their community. Uniform Civil Code is a matter of public interest, these people should not oppose and should maintain law and order.”

“India practices democracy, no personal or Sharia law will be implemented. How can he forget that every law is made by our constitution? Government implement laws for the benefit of the nation. People have sidelined them because they have failed to strengthen their community over time. PM Modi-led government in India has been working for citizens for eight years. India has been developing rapidly which is why these Maulanas are agitated. These people have never worked for their community. The mega gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind workers clearly suggests former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s connection. They want to continue Imran Khan’s agenda in India," he added. While terming them ‘cowards’, Mohsin Raza said, "They are cowards and they will never respect Indian government and Indian leaders. They have been creating havoc in the nation by blazing areas in Delhi or conducting mega gatherings. On the other hand, Owaisi is playing vote bank politics and spreading misinformation."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, "All Indian citizens are equal as per the constitution. Many Islamic countries have also abolished triple talaq. If any Muslim wishes to live as per Sharia law, there are 50-60 countries in the world. They have the right to relocate. India works as per the constitution and everyone should abide by that. They need to stop spreading falsehood in society. Makers of the constitution comprise Muslim leaders too and they have been supporting UCC."

Speaking about Maulana Mahmood Madani's comments on the Gyanvapi row, he said, "People know the reality behind his comments. Our religion is about 5000 years old and when the Mughals came to India, they attacked places of our worship. PM Modi's schemes don't see any community. It is for the citizens of the nation irrespective of their religion."

On the other hand, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Some people are playing vote bank politics. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) leaders are playing communal politics. Jalsa in Deoband is the perfect example of spreading misinformation. PFI has been also spreading such propaganda. PFI doesn't want peace in India."

BJP MP leader Subrat Pathak spoke to Republic TV and said, "This country will run by the constitution and not by Sharia law. There is a rule of law in the country. We will not tolerate if anyone will do hooliganism in the nation. These people are playing around. They don't want a positive atmosphere in the nation."

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds 2-day gathering

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind called for a two-day gathering of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband to discuss 'dividing' issues concerning Mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. The meeting was attended by nearly 2,000 members and representatives of organisations from across the country and was presided by JUH president Maulana Mahmod Asad Madani.

During the occasion, Jamiat passed three resolutions – the measures for taming the growing tide of hatred and animosity against Muslims in the country; a resolution regarding the eradication of Islamophobia; resolution over the strengthening of the Sadbhawana Manch.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Amir-ul-Hind Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri, President of Bengal Jamiat Ulema Maulana Siddiqullah Chaudhry, Maulana Salman Bijnoori, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Allahabad, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Hakeemuddin and the poet Nawaz Deobandi.