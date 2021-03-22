Babulal Marandi, leader of the BJP legislature party slammed Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the debate on the Centre's three farms that will be held in the state assembly. On Monday, the Jharkhand assembly is expected to hold a discussion over farm laws. This came after the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD government's proposal that aimed at passing a resolution against the agricultural reforms. States like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala had earlier passed a resolution against the Centre's three farm laws.

'Bad precedence on democracy': Babulal Marandi

While speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, the BJP leader Marandi reacted over the scheduled Assembly debate on farm laws by the ruling party, he asked What's the point of the debate? When the Parliament had already passed the bill and it has now become a law, it is not correct of the Jharkhand Assembly to debate over it as it is "unconstitutional" and will set "bad precedence on democracy".

Marandi accuses Opposition

Marandi accused Hemant Soren-led government of doing nothing in the state but a 'political drama'. He said the farmers are feeling deceived and also claimed that Congress is only doing politics and they are trying to 'instigate farmers'. Earlier, even Rahul Gandhi asserted to waive off the APMC but the BJP government kept the mandi system intact.

The BJP leader further said that if there are some loopholes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had specifically mentioned that the government is ready to discuss it. Through farm laws, the Central government has provided more options and opportunities for Indian farmers.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the impasse between the farm unions and the Centre continues despite holding more than 11 rounds of talks. However, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a panel to resolve the logjam.