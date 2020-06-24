BJP Slams Jitu Patwari For Sexist Tweet Comparing Daughters To Problems In The Country

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Wednesday put out a sexist tweet targeting the BJP saying that they had given birth to five 'daughters'-- demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession instead of the one 'son-- development' that they had promised. Linking daughters to problems faced by the country like inflation and unemployment, Patwari in his misogynistic tweet said that they were still waiting for 'the son' of development to be born.

While speaking to Republic TV, Jitu Patwari brazenly defended his tweet saying, "My tweet has nothing to do with daughters or mothers. I am talking about the problems of the Modi government, it has no link to women. I am not pitting sons against daughters or men against women. I am talking about what a state the present government has brought the country to. Our sisters and brothers are suffering in today's times."

पुत्र के चक्कर में 5 पुत्री पैदा हो गई!

1-नोटबंदी 2-जीएसटी 3-महंगाई 4-बेरोजगारी 5-मंदी !

परंतु अभी तक "विकास" पैदा नहीं हुआ! — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 24, 2020

'Congress still wants a son?'

Meanwhile, the BJP has come down heavily on the Congress MLA for his sexist tweet saying that despite the Congress party's experience with 'a son' who had emerged as a source of 'unemployment' for the party, why were they still demanding one? "Daughters are the form of "Goddess Durga". And what has happened to the Congress party with respect to their "son" the entire party has gone for a toss. Still, you want a son...not a daughter?" tweeted Patra in reference to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

पुत्रियाँ “माँ दुर्गा” का रूप होती है ..



और “पुत्र” के चक्कर में कांग्रेस की क्या हाल हुई है की आज “पार्टी गयी तेल लेने” वाली अवस्था है



फिर भी आप को पुत्र ही चाहिए ..पुत्री नहीं? https://t.co/vdqkWKjbPO — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 24, 2020

