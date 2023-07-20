BJP Slams Karnataka Govt For Being Soft On Terror; ‘Why Can’t You Call Them Terrorists?'

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the Congress government for its alleged soft stance on terrorism. Launching an attack on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for not calling the Bengaluru terror plot accused ‘terrorists’, Bommai accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and not being serious on terror activities.

Slamming the Karnataka minister, the former CM questioned Parmeshwara for not calling the suspects as terror accused. “Why can’t they (Congress) call the suspects or the accused of such terror plots ‘terrorists’. They just showcase their soft stance towards terrorism. This is just their appeasement politics,” Bommai added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while responding to the foiled terror plot said that his government is very cautious towards such heinous activities and working towards maintaining the law and order situation in the state. “We are very cautious towards such incidents. I would like to congratulate all the officers for their efforts. I don’t want to disclose anything as of now, the Home Minister has been given the responsibility and he will speak,” Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Congress defends Parameshwara

Defending Parameshwara’s stance of not calling the individuals picked up by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) as terror accused following the criticism from the saffron camp, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that investigation is underway and urged everyone to wait for the details to be out.

Gundurao's comments came after Parameshwara stoked controversy in the Bengaluru terror case and said, "Call them accused, cannot say terrorists yet."

Bengaluru terror plot

A terror plot was successfully foiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 19, by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Central Intelligence Department. Following the development, five terror suspects were arrested under UAPA, 120 B criminal conspiracy and other sections. The accused were also booked under Arms Act.

The five suspects were identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid. After the arrests were made in connection to the terror plot, the police seized four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, two daggers, two satellite phones, and four grenades, among other lethal weapons from them. Notably, all the five suspects were accused in the 2017 Noor Ahmed murder case and were lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail.