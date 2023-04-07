BJP Slams KCR Govt For Arresting Bandi Sanjay; 'Attempt To Silence The Voice Of Telangana'

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, along with Bandi Sanjay, did a news briefing in which he stated that the jail bars and long walls cannot contain a leader like Bandi Sanjay.

"You came to arrest Bandi Sanjay because he was becoming the voice of Telangana people and protesting on roads for the youth of Telangana. You want to suppress the voices of Telangana’s public. By jailing Bandi Sanjay you want to jail the voice of Telangana."

He further stated that Telangana’s voice will never stop and BJP will keep struggling for the future of Telangana. "Bandi Sanjay and every worker of BJP will fight till the end and will get justice for Telangana."

Tarun also said that Sanjay was arrested unconstitutionally and was treated like a criminal. "He raised a question against KCR about the paper leaking mafia, who is behind this and what are the relations between KCR’s family and the paper leaking mafia company."

Tarun alleged that KCR government has given contracts to the companies of his friends which are even unable to do the calculations regarding examinations.

Live from Karimnagar https://t.co/S7ALXTRqCm — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 7, 2023

Bandi Sanjay gets bail

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was released from Karimnagar jail on Friday, April 7, after the Hanamkonda court in Warangal district granted him bail in the SSC paper leak case. He was detained by the state police on April 4 evening in connection with the leak of question papers for class 10, and he appeared in court on Wednesday, April 5.

He was welcomed by his supporters, who gathered outside jail in big numbers. After his release Bandi Sanjay did a roadshow in Karimnagar with his supporters and after that BJP did the briefing with Tarun Chugh addressing the media.

Bandi Sanjay told reporters after leaving jail, "Everyone knows what the Telangana government is doing. It is a conspiracy to stop us (Telangana Opposition)."

Shyam Sunder Reddy, Bandi Sanjay's advocate, informed reporters after his release, "The court granted Bandi Sanjay bail with sureties of Rs 20,000 in response to our request. But the court made it clear that he couldn't leave India without permission."

The magistrate granted bail to BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the alleged SSC paper leak case after seven hours of arguments between the prosecution and the BJP counsel.

Sanjay Kumar was detained by police in the early hours of Wednesday after being declared the main suspect in a malpractice case by the Warangal police after a Standard 10 (SSC) board exam question paper was discovered on groups of an instant messaging app. Later in the day, he and three other suspects were placed in judicial remand and held in a jail in Karimnagar.