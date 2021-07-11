BJP Slams Kejriwal's Freebie Gimmick In Uttarakhand, Quizzes 'free Water' For Delhi Vow

BJP national spokesperson Dushyant Gautam lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's free electricity remark in Uttarakhand and accused the AAP leader of not wanting to witness Uttarakhand progressing. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi CM Kejriwal visited Dehradun and 'guaranteed' to provide free power if Aam Aadmi Party came to power after winning the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Questioning AAP supremo's promises of delivering free water supply in Delhi, Gautam said, "Kejriwal had talked about free water, today there is no water for drinking in Delhi while liquor is being provided door to door. The Yamuna is lying dirty. He had promised to recover the river in five years but nothing has been done."

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal has lost the faith of the people.

Kejriwal announces free electricity in Uttarakhand

Delhi CM on Sunday arrived in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun and promised free electricity to the people if his party is voted to power in the next elections. He also announced three other guarantees. The first guarantee is free electricity up to 300 units while the second promise is that old electricity bills will be forgiven. The third guarantee is no power cut in the state, while the fourth is free electricity for farmers. 'This is not an election jumla," Kejriwal said. The assembly elections in Uttarakhand will take place in early 2022.

Uttarakhand के लिए Kejriwal जी की 4 बड़ी गारंटी‼️



AAP की सरकार बनने के बाद देवभूमि के लोगों को -



⚡हर महीने 300 Unit Bijli Free



⚡पुराने बिजली Bill माफ होंगे



⚡24 घंटे Electricity देंगे



⚡किसानों को मुफ़्त बिजली मिलेगी



- CM @ArvindKejriwal#KejriwalKiBijliGuarantee⚡ pic.twitter.com/IzeG1R8EhT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 11, 2021

Uttarakhand CM Dhami slams Kejriwal

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments on electricity prices in Uttarakhand, newly sworn-in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the objective of the BJP was only development. The CM alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party supremo may have agenda for assembly polls next year.

"Uttarakhand itself generates electricity, also sells it to other states. Then why so expensive electricity to the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? see you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal had tweeted.

Reacting to Kejriwal, CM Dhami said, "He may have an agenda for election but our agenda is to give the best work to the people of the state. We are not working for the sake of elections. Development is the only challenge in front of us."

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced up to 100 units of free electricity per month for domestic consumers. Any power consumption beyond that will get a 50 per cent discount, he said.

"There are about 13 lakh consumers in the state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount," said Rawat.