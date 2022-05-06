In an exclusive talk with Republic Media Network over the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday, BJP's RP Singh accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of diverting the attention of people from the issue of Khalistan that is emerging in Punjab.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV in the aftermath of Bagga's arrest, BJP leader RP Singh said, "This is not an arrest. It's kidnapping. For arrest, you have to go to the local police station. Take the help of the local police station and then the procedure has to be followed. They (Punjab police) did not follow any procedure. They just banged in someone's house and arrested a man, that's a sheer case of kidnapping."

He further added that his arrest was done on Friday, "so they can harass him for two days for not getting bail," Singh told Republic TV.

'Kejriwal distracting people from Khalistani issue'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh while speaking on Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest, accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of distracting people to avoid questions on the emergence of Khalistanis in Punjab and the Patiala violence.

Speaking about the emergence of Khalistani elements, RP Singh said, "Khalistani activists have been caught in Haryana, yesterday. And today their roots have been found in Firozpur (Punjab). Had this (Baaga's arrest) not happened today, everyone would have questioned Kejriwal on how Khalistani elements are popping up in Punjab."

"What happened in Patiala? In Malerkotla, a Khalisatni flag was hoisted. So this is a clear case of deflecting people's attention from the core issue of Khalistan which is popping up in Punjab. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is deflecting people on free electricity question also," BJP's RP Singh told Republic TV.

RP Singh further alleged that the Punjab Police are being misused.

"It is a sheer case of misuse. Punjab police are not focusing on the gangster war that is happening in Punjab. They are not focusing on the murder cases happening in the state. It's a complete failure of the law and order in Punjab," he said.

He further added that the AAP is using the Punjab police to take revenge on people who question Kejriwal. "I am asking the same question that Bagga asked, when will people responsible for sacrilege be arrested," he said.