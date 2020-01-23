BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Shaheen Bagh, Cites Republic Sting Exposing 'western Media' Plot

In a huge impact days after Republic TV stung ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam, BJP has raised it and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a news briefing, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said that Kejriwal is doing politics of "convenience." He questioned Kejriwal for speaking in favour of the protest in Shaheen Bagh but uttering nothing for people facing inconvenience due to the protest.

Raising the Republic Exclusive sting exposing the reality behind the "organic" protest of Shaheen Bagh, Patra said: "Media's sting operation on Shaheen Bagh shows how 500 Rs are being paid to people for raising slogans. It is Satyaheen bagh. In another sting operation, they exposed that the purpose of Shaheen Bagh is to attract Western Media. They want to show to that minorities are being totured in this country. Despite PM Modi clarifying that no minorities will be harmed in the process because it is their right to stay in this country."

Exposing the 'organic' anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Republic TV on Sunday revealed the 15-day operation carried out by ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam from December 5 to attract the western media and block roads for a day. Stung by Republic TV's News editor Amit Chaudhary, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 15 at Shaheen Bagh. Currently, Shaheen Bagh is witnessing many protests mainly led by Muslim women, but is being increasingly taken over by political parties.

"We met on Thursday - 5 December and decided to distribute pamphlets about CAA on Friday. We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin. That is how it all began," said Imam, explaining the origins of the protests. He added, "We thought if block roads for a day, it will be good. The profit behind that is that we will get international media's attention."

