BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'bribery' Claim; 'AAP Withheld Rs 13,000 Cr Worth Of Funds From MCD'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the SEC had been 'bribed' to postpone the municipal polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief accusing him of withholding Rs 13,000 crore worth of funds to ensure the failure of the corporation. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Smriti Irani ridiculed the AAP, which had received fewer votes than the NOTA in UP, for making such allegations against the senior poll body.

"It is ridiculous that the Aam Aadmi Party which forfeited its deposit in 55 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand and got only 6% votes in Goa, the leader of that party Arvind Kejriwal Ji is the leader of the country is taking a dig at the chief servant. Kejriwal himself will be present in protest against the reforms of the corporation in Delhi, which perhaps the citizens of Delhi would never have imagined," Irani alleged.

"But the citizens of Delhi have also seen that when Kejriwal ji kept the Municipal Corporation withholding Rs 13,000 crore in 7 years, so that the corporation fails in its functions. Will Kejriwal ji answer why he has kept the funds of sanitation workers and sanitation in Delhi within the periphery of the corporation? Why is Kejriwal sitting with the money for the maintenance of those parks in Delhi where children are willing to play?" she asked.

The BJP Minister further alleged that Kejriwal had instead 'increased the woes' of the people by depriving the Municipal Corporation 'the strongest unit of democracy', of its funds saying, "They (AAP) are requested to allow development work to be done till the slums of the poor, let the reform work be done."

Kejriwal alleges Delhi EC 'bribed Or pressured' by Centre

Lashing out at the Election Commission (EC) for postponing the Delhi municipal polls, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, alleged that the SEC had either been 'threatened or bribed'. Kejriwal claimed that the Centre wanted to postpone polls and was citing unifying the 3 municipal polls as an excuse.

"Date for MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9, but the same day an hour ago, Centre wrote to State EC to combine all 3 civic bodies into one, and to delay polls. EC agreed to do so. The State Election Commissioner must reveal if he was threatened (by Centre) with ED, I-T, CBI raids or has been given a post-retirement role after April," said Kejriwal.