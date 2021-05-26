BJP Slams Kejriwal's U-turn On Vaccination Decentralization; 'accuse & Abuse Tactics'

The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday for criticising the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine policy and asked him to shun "accuse and abuse" tactics.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kejriwal had earlier proposed decentralisation of the vaccination policy and opening it up for states to procure vaccine, but after the Centre did so, he took a "U-turn" and indulged in "lies, misinformation and credit-taking".

At a virtual press conference, the BJP leader also played a previous recording of the Aam Aadmi Party leader where heard saying that the Centre has been "controlling" the inoculation drive and that Delhi should not be clubbed with the rest of the country as some state governments are efficient and some other are less so.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said it was the Centre's responsibility to procure Coronavirus vaccines, and noted that no state government has been able to purchase even "one additional vaccine" so far.

"All state governments have tried everything, they have (floated) global tenders and talked to all vaccine-manufacturers. All firms have declined to talk to us," the chief minister said at an online briefing. He added that the Centre needs to urgently run the vaccination drive on a war-footing.

Patra said the Delhi CM holds two to three press conferences almost daily to do politics of self-promotion, adding that he should shun "accuse and abuse" tactics.

Hitting back at his claim that Delhi is running short of vaccines, Patra said even today the Kejriwal government has over 1.5 lakh vaccine doses. He noted that the Centre has made over 20 crore vaccines doses available to states in 130 days and that India ranks second only to the US in this regard. Over 42 per cent of Indians over 60 years of age have got at least one dose of vaccine, he added.

Taking potshots at Kejriwal over his recent claim that his government is preparing for the third wave of the pandemic, Patra asked why he did not prepare for the second wave.

“During the second wave, he blamed the Modi government for the lack of oxygen and other matters, then how is he preparing now for the third wave. Kejriwal should apologise for his mistake of not taking adequate measures to deal with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital,” Patra said.

'When we fought against Pakistan, you asked for evidence'

The BJP leader also took a jibe at Kejriwal for his Pakistan reference. Speaking on the Centre's decentralisation policy, the Delhi CM had said, "It is something like Pakistan declaring a war on India and then they ask if Delhi has manufactured a nuclear bomb and Uttar Pradesh bought a tank." “It is the central government's responsibility to procure and supply vaccines. Delhi can be held accountable if the Centre give us vaccines and we do not open up centres," Kejriwal added.