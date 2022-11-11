BJP Slams Kerala CM For Sacking Governor As Chancellor Of Deemed Varsity; 'Worst Politics'

A day after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government sacked Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university, BJP Friday hit out at the state government for undermining the principles of the Constitution. Speaking to Republic TV, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the Vijayan-led government and said that this is the worst kind of politics the country has ever seen.

Accusing the LDF-led Kerala government of working against the Constitution, BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The CPI(M) government is threatening the Governor. This is unacceptable and the statement should be withdrawn immediately. The Chief Minister himself is calling names to the Governor, this is unheard of. The Governor's duties and powers are all inscribed in the Constitution, the government can not go against the Constitution of the country."

"I was the Education Minister and I am very well aware of the UGC rules. It is simple and clear that the state government needs to follow the UGC rules and regulations. We condemn the CPI(M) government's attitude towards the Governor. Demeaning and threatening the Governor is the worst kind of politics our country is seeing," he added.

The BJP leader further pointed towards the alleged letter written by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran regarding employing of party cadres in the civic body. "This is the kind of politics the CPI(M) is doing for years in Kerala as well as in West Bengal. This is simply denying opportunities to the deserving candidates. It's nothing but a scam. We demand an inquiry under sitting High Court judge," Javadekar added.

'What's happening in Kerala is unconstitutional...'

Adding to Javadekar's comments, former Union minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons while speaking to Republic said, "What is happening in Kerala is totally unconstitutional. This is extremely unfortunate to see the way the state government is treating the Governor who questioned the illegal appointments of the Vice-Chancellors."

"Kerala was known for upholding the values of the Constitution. But, it is unfortunate that this communist government in the state is undermining all Constitutional values and is not missing a single opportunity to do so," he added.

Vijayan govt sacks Governor as Chancellor

Escalating the tussle, the Kerala government on Thursday issued an ordinance to remove the state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. According to the amended rules of the deemed university, the Chancellor's position will now be filled by an "eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body."

The order also stated, "The Governance System and Management Structure of Kerala Kalamandalam (Deemed to be University for Art & Culture) shall be in accordance with the Government of Kerala. The Governance System and Management Structure of the Deemed-to-be University are as per the provisions contained in these rules and ordered issued and to be issued hereinafter by the Government of Kerala as and when the occasion arises."