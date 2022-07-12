BJP Slams Kerala Govt Over Bomb Attack At RSS Office; 'protecting Separatists'

In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala, evoking sharp reactions from opposition parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Kerala government has been supporting separatists and many such attacks have occurred in the recent past.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, state BJP MP Rajneesh Agrawal held the Kerala government responsible for the attack.

“Kerala government is giving protection to terrorists and separatists. There is political violence in the state and political party offices are being continuously attacked. People will eventually teach them a lesson at a right time. People in Kerala are watching this and they will give a befitting reply in a democratic way,” Agrawal said.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Kerala does not have a nationalist govt. This is not the first time, many such attacks have occurred in the recent past. Many innocent RSS workers have been killed in Kerala. This is a matter of investigation. RSS will not get scared by such types of incidents.”

Meanwhile, RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar said, “After independence Congress always tried to restrict and put a ban on RSS. Seculars and communists always support Foreign countries. They don’t support India. They have always tried to attack RSS offices in Kerala and Bengal. Kerala government should take preventive measures to put an end to such attacks.”

Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “I condemn the bomb attack on the RSS office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. Rahul Gandhi has not uttered a word of condemnation. He constantly incites venom against Hindutva and RSS. Strict action should be taken after finding out who is behind the attack.”

According to the police, the incident occurred even as the local police station was very close. Several bombs were hurled at the RSS office as a major explosion occurred, after which a thick layer of smoke engulfed the building.

The window panes of the building were shattered in this incident and it caused damage to the doors as well as the iron grills. No injuries were reported as a result of the bomb attack. Police are investigating the matter.