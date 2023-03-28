BJP Slams Law & Order Collapse Under Mamata Banerjee, Calls Bengal Cops 'Mamata Police'

West Bengal BJP has again come down hard on Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, but this time over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old minor in the state. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on March 28, named the West Bengal Police as ‘Mamata Police’ over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While holding the ‘Krishi Bachao, Krishak Bachao’ protest rally march on to highlight problems of potato farmers in the state, he said, “The name of Bengal’s new police is Mamata police, it’s a new police cadre. The people who revoked Article 370 will improve the situation here soon. Mamata Banerjee has made Bengal a hub of anti-national activities.”

He also targeted the TMC government for not providing enough resources and facilities to the migrant labourers, calling them a ‘backbone of the state economy.’ He said, “Bengal’s 45% of migrant labour is working in other states. In West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has failed in delivering on promises made to the public.”

Kolkata, WB | The name of Bengal’s new police is Mamata police, it’s a new police cadre. The people who revoked Article 370 will improve the situation here soon. Mamata Banerjee has made Bengal a hub of anti-national activities: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader & Leader of Opposition… pic.twitter.com/7ZeAuW7Tqy — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Suvendu targets Mamata over Ram Navami 'Dharna'

According to reports, CM Mamata Banerjee has planned to hold a 'dharna' (sit-in-protest) in the national capital over the non-disbursement of central funds in MNREGA and other schemes. Suvendhu Adhikari, while holding a press meeting in BJP national headquarter in Delhi on March 27, slammed the TMC for announcing protests against the Centre's policies on March 30, the day Ram Navami will be celebrated, saying those who believe in the "sanatan culture" will celebrate Lord Ram's birth anniversary.

"Instead of declaring a holiday on the day, she has announced protests after making fabricated and false claims. The BJP will be an obvious choice for people as Congress and the Left have become irrelevant. A double-engine government is the only solution," he added.

He went on to level up the attack on Mamata Banerjee and called out TMC for their alleged corrupt actions in implementing the MNREGA scheme. He accused TMC leaders and state officials of being involved in a scam of pocketing the Centre's money meant for the MNREGA scheme against one crore job cards. He said these cards were found to be fake following an exercise to link all 3.6 crore job cards with Aadhaar. "It's a big scam," he said, adding that he has moved the court to seek a CBI probe.