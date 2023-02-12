BJP Slams 'Left-Cong Ecosystem' For Opposing Justice Nazeer's Appointment As Andhra Guv

BJP hit back at Congress after the grand old party's MP Manickam Tagore remarked 'those who work for Modi are now Governors' after retired Supreme Court Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was member of the benches that delivered the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Triple Talaq and the verdict on demonetisation was appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh said, "As has become a practice nowadays Left-Cong ecosystem opposes the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Abdul Nazeer‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. His biggest sin acc to the ecosystem is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi's judgement. Do as I say not as I do brigade in action."

As has become a practice now a days Congi - Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice ( Rtd ) Abdul Nazeer ‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh . His biggest sin acc to eco system is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi judgement . DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO brigade in action . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 12, 2023

BJP's attack on Congress came after Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “Modi work for Adani…who work for Modi are now Governors. Who works for people then? Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic)."

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video tweet of the late Arun Jaitley speaking about post-retirement jobs of ex-judges. Sharing a video from 2012 with a caption saying, 'Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs', Jairam Ramesh said, “Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure."

Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure https://t.co/33TZaGKr8x — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 12, 2023

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India who retired on January 4, 2023. He will be succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

A look at other appointments:

The Union government on Sunday carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle and appointed new faces as Governors: