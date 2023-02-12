Last Updated:

BJP Slams 'Left-Cong Ecosystem' For Opposing Justice Nazeer's Appointment As Andhra Guv

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the 'Left-Congress ecosystem' for opposing Justice Abdul Nazeer's appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Justice Abdul Nazeer

BJP slams Congess over opposing appointment of Abdul Nazeer as Andhra Guv; (Image: ANI/PTI/Twitter)


BJP hit back at Congress after the grand old party's MP Manickam Tagore remarked 'those who work for Modi are now Governors' after retired Supreme Court Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was member of the benches that delivered the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Triple Talaq and the verdict on demonetisation was appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh said, "As has become a practice nowadays Left-Cong ecosystem opposes the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Abdul Nazeer‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. His biggest sin acc to the ecosystem is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi's judgement. Do as I say not as I do brigade in action."

BJP's attack on Congress came after Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “Modi work for Adani…who work for Modi are now Governors. Who works for people then? Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic)."

READ | Uttarakhand Anti-Copying law gets nod from Governor, candidates caught cheating to get 10 years in jail

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video tweet of the late Arun Jaitley speaking about post-retirement jobs of ex-judges. Sharing a video from 2012 with a caption saying, 'Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs', Jairam Ramesh said, “Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure."

READ | 'Karnataka govt follows model of inclusive development': Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India who retired on January 4, 2023. He will be succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

READ | BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria appointed as Assam Governor, says 'will work with efficiency'

A look at other appointments:

The Union government on Sunday carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle and appointed new faces as Governors:

  1. Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik is now the governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
  2. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has taken over as governor of Sikkim.
  3. C.P. Radhakrishnan has become the governor of Jharkhand.
  4. Shiv Pratap Shukla is the new governor of Himachal Pradesh.
  5. Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as governor of Assam.
  6. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will take charge as governor of Andhra Pradesh.
  7. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh.
  8. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, currently governor of Chhattisgarh will take over as governor of Manipur.
  9. La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur will now be the governor of Nagaland
  10. Phagu Chauhan, governor of Bihar is now the governor of Meghalaya
  11. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as governor of Bihar.
  12. Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra.
  13. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), governor of Arunachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Lt. governor of Ladakh.
READ | Bihar governor Rajendra Arlekar thanks Central Govt says happy to work wherever I get opportunity
First Published:
COMMENT