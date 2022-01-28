Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra landed in controversy on Thursday after he tore a Lotus flower and said that it would no longer be offered to Goddess Durga since it was a 'BJP symbol.' Reacting to the statement, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari demanded that action be taken against Mitra for 'trying to hurt Hindu sentiments'. The BJP leader also reminded the people of how TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee herself had insulted the Hindu sentiments after incorrectly reciting the Saraswati Mantra and Chandi path.

"Worshipping Durga Maa with a lotus flower is mandatory, if Madan Mitra says anything about it, he's trying to hurt Hindu sentiments. Action must be taken against him. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also wrongly uttered Saraswati Mantra and Chandi path earlier," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Mitra had defended his action stating that 'no one has authority over flowers.' "A flower be it lotus or rose is the property of a garden. We don't have any authority over them. If I have insulted or have ditched the Hindu community by just tearing lotus petals, then they (BJP) have ransacked masjid, organised riots but there is no case against them," he told ANI.

"What I meant (in the viral video of him tearing lotus petals) was that as a Hindu I haven't heard from anywhere that only lotus has to be offered while offering prayers...Am I bound to offer puja only using lotus? Saraswati puja is ahead, I will offer other flowers...I personally feel I did nothing wrong," Mitra added.

Mamata Banerjee's Chandi Path controversy

Addressing party workers in Nandigram ahead of the West Bengal elections in March 2021, Mamata Banerjee had said that BJP could not play the 'Hindu card' against her since she was the daughter of a Hindu family. "I am a daughter of a Hindu family. Hindu means Chamunda Kali. It has Shantosi Ma, Durga Ma, Saraswati and Lakshmi Ma. The BJP thinks that only they are Hindu. Let me recite ‘Chandi Path’ for the people of Nandigram."

The leader went on to recite the Chandi path, which was strongly criticised by the BJP. The saffron party had accused the CM of 'mangling' the words of the mantra and reciting it incorrectly.