Disastrous!: BJP Slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Comparing JNU Violence To 26/11

After Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday made a shocking statement and compared the incident of violence on the campus of JNU with "26/11 terror attacks" in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP leader Shaina NC reacted to Maha CM's remark and called it 'disastrous'.

"To compare JNU with 26/11 terror attacks is disastrous. Our nation was attacked by terrorists on 26/11, are you suggesting that the students that attacked or were attacked are terrorists? We need to unite at this time and fight collectively. BJP and ABVP had already stated that nobody should take the law into their hands and ABVP would not engage in an act of violence like this because it is a responsible student organisation," she said.

Adding further to her statement, Shaina NC said, " If there is any propaganda or vendetta politics, then it needs to be dismissed totally."

Earlier in the day, Shaina NC had also taken to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of ABVP where the student organisation had alleged 'left parties' of attacking JNU.

Please watch and then form an informed opinion ... https://t.co/8Zgj7tSFM4 — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) January 6, 2020

READ | CONTROVERSIAL: "Attack on JNU reminds me of 26/11 terror attack," says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maha CM compares JNU attack to 26/11

While addressing the media on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the attack on JNU reminded him of the 26/11 terror attack. "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country," he said.

Adding further to his statement, the Shiv Sena chief said, "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock." he said. Uddhav also asserted that students in Maharashtra are safe.

READ | Even as ABVP & Left trade barbs over JNU violence, Opposition rushes to blame Modi govt

JNU Violence

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and the CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

READ | JNU Attack: Violence Reported In Campus By Masked Mob, 25 Students Injured: LIVE Updates

READ | JNU violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal blames Police, asks 'How will the country progress?'