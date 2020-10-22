State Govt Mustn't Want A Case Probed: Union Minister RK Singh On Maharashtra Blocking CBI

On Thursday, Union Power Minister and former Home Secretary RK Singh slammed the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government for withdrawing the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. The Maharashtra home department issued a notification to this effect late Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, RK Singh questioned the decision by the state government and said that the people of India trust CBI. Furthermore, the Union Minister accused the Maharashtra government of hiding facts by blocking CBI.

"People of India trust CBI. There is no reason to stop CBI from investigating. It is quite questionable. An agency with credibility cant be stopped. There will be a particular case on which the state govt would not want a fair investigation," he said.

READ: Amid TRP case, Uddhav blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra; withdraws consent

The Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state. This comes amid the CBI registering a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

The state government's move assumes significance as there was speculation that the CBI could expand its scope to the alleged TRP scam being probed by the Mumbai Police. While general consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI conduct a seamless investigation into cases of corruption against central government employees in the concerned state, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhatisgarh have withdrawn it in the recent past. Essentially, the agency shall have to seek the Maharashtra government's permission to register any fresh case pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state from now onwards.

READ: Rajasthan govt revokes general consent to all CBI investigations amid BJP's probe demand