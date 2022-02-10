BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Attack On Kirit Somaiya; 'MVA Creating Atmosphere Of Fear'

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government for failing to take action over the attack on BJP's Kirit Somaiya. Patil has also alleged that the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra is creating an atmosphere of fear like in West Bengal and Kerala where "BJP workers are killed" for opposing the wrongdoings.

"MVA government is creating a fear atmosphere like in West Bengal and Kerala where they (ruling government) kill BJP workers for opposing their wrongdoings but we are not frightened by their attacks," Patil said

Chandrakant Patil writes to Amit Shah, seeks Home Minister's intervention

Patil also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to intervene in the matter, alleging that Somaiya was attacked by Sena workers, even as he was a Z plus security protectee with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel.

The BJP leader compared the situation to West Bengal and Kerala where he claims that BJP workers are "attacked and killed". However, Patil has avered that the saffron party "will not be frightened".

"We didn't stop there and we will not be frightened here too. I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention in the matter as there are so many incidents in the past two years," Patil said. "Shiv Sena could go to court and seek legal protection but they are threatening us and not letting us live in the state," he added.

On Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly heckled and shown black flags in Pune. Moreover, he was allegedly attacked by some Shiv Sena workers. Somaiya was visiting the Pune Municipal Corporation office and a nearby police station to expose the alleged scam in Jumbo COVID Centres.