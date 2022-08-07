BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Amid NITI Aayog Meet; 'her Arrogance Is Destroying West Bengal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the 7th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog with Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of various states on Sunday. Among the attendees was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had chosen not to attend a previous meeting of the Centre's public policy think tank.

Meanwhile, commenting on Banerjee attending the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting after previously snubbing the agency, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said that the Bengal CM's decision seemed like an attempt to 'flatter' and seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is Mamata’s responsibility as a Chief Minister of West Bengal to meet PM Modi. Earlier also, she was called for Niti Ayog’s meeting but she denied that time. She showed her arrogance but now her visit looks like to flatter or to ask for an apology from PM Modi. Kindly don’t expect such an apology from PM Modi. Mamata needs to improve her behaviour and her arrogance is destroying West Bengal,” Ganguly said.

Notably, CM Banerjee left the meeting midway, reportedly stating that she had to leave for Kolkata early due to the possibility of cyclone-like weather conditions.

On Friday, the West Bengal Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

Key NITI Aayog meeting underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre.

Several important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP) are being held during the session, which is also the first in-person NITI Aayog council meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, drafts and presentations are expected by state authorities on the NEP, its implementation issues, and how it can be made in compliance with the states. The meeting is also expected to take up crop diversification, including the country's goal to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil. This assumes significance given that India imports nearly 65% of its edible oil requirements, which places significant dependence on an important part of the country's diet.

“The agenda of the meeting, interalia, includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy–school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–higher education; and urban governance,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.