BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, Calls Her 'Lady Hitler'

Stoking controversy, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "Lady Hitler."

BJP leader Majumdar said that Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had compared PM Narendra Modi with= the German dictator because she is always with "Lady Hitler"—Mahata Banerjee.

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar says, "...Chandrima Bhattacharya is always with Lady Hitler. That is why she is remembering Hitler and comparing him with PM Modi. Let me remind her that even the buildings of West Bengal Govt are coloured according to the wish of… pic.twitter.com/1cHHrsY23m — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

"Chandrima Bhattacharya is always with Lady Hitler. That is why she is remembering Hitler and comparing him with PM Modi. Let me remind her that even the buildings of the West Bengal government are coloured according to the wish of our Lady Hitler of this state, that is Mamata Banerjee," Majumdar added.

Bhattacharya retorted to Majumdar's jibe, and called PM Modi 'Nandlal' and said: "Look at the 'Nandlal' of the Government of India. He is Hitler. According to him, India says what he says. So, who actually is Hitler? Comparing Mamata Banerjee to Hitler is like living in a fool's paradise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed during his recent campaign in poll-bound Karnataka that the opposition called him derogatory names, including Hitler. He claimed to have been the target of a list of 91 insults from the opposition. He was the first prime minister to "cry" in front of the people, according to Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the Congress, who refuted his assertion. "I am seeing such a PM for the first time, who comes in front of you and cries that he is being abused. Rather than hearing your grievances, he narrates his woes," she said.

This is not the first time that parallels have been drawn between German dictator Adolf Hitler and Prime Minister Modi or Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said in January that PM Modi's administration would end similar to that of Adolf Hitler. Following the income tax survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai in February, the AAP made the same statement. The following month, the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said PM Modi must not harp on his popularity, as Hitler was also quite popular among his people initially. Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the CPI (M), claimed in March 2022 that PM Modi was using the power of the governors to attempt to control the educational system as Hitler did.