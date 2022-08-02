BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet Reshuffle Decision; Says It's 'to Divert Attention'

Amid a possible reshuffle in the West Bengal cabinet soon following the recent arrest of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has made a direct attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee stating that such decisions are being taken to divert the media's attention from corruption cases.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister in her address announced that the state cabinet will be reshuffled and 4-5 new faces will be introduced. She also clarified that no decision has been taken to reshuffle the entire cabinet.

Speaking to ANI over the same, the BJP chief said that the people have started realising that the entire government is a "thief".

“Due to the corruption cases that are coming to the fore in West Bengal, the people of Bengal have understood that the entire government is a thief. The thief will go and another new thief will come and he will start stealing again with his new energy, nothing much is going to change,” he said.

Furthermore, he also stated that the chief minister herself should resign and then think about making a new cabinet. Jibing at the leaders who jumped ship from BJP to TMC, Majumdar mentioned Babul Supriyo's name and said, "Will these faces now be seen becoming ministers in TMC? I would like to wish the ministers who have joined TMC the best of luck."

BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee over the announcement of new districts

Reacting to another announcement made by the West Bengal CM about forming seven new districts, the BJP state president asserted that her decision won't be a total political loss for the BJP in the coming elections keeping in view the current situation in the state.

“The decision is, you are dividing districts, you are creating new districts, you are saying that the government does not have money, then how will the new districts run, the government is on the verge of collapsing like this, you have declared the new districts, from where will the new collectorate be made?” he added.

Majumdar also claimed that corruption has happened across every district and there has been a scam of over 100 crore rupees. Stating that with so many districts in the state, he said, "such a large corruption network alone cannot run the entire TMC organisation."

Image: ANI/PTI