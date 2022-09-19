BJP Slams Mamata Govt For Passing Resolution Against ED, CBI; 'want To Save Their Faces'

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal passed the resolution under Rule 169 against "excess use of central investigation agencies" in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for getting uncomfortable with investigation agencies probing her party leaders. BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal further accused the TMC government of "looting" the people of West Bengal.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP leader said, "This is in favour of TMC because they want to save their faces. It was Mamata Banerjee who wanted a CBI investigation even for sneezing in Bengal when the Left was in power in the state. But now when the leaders of her party are in the nag of CBI that is why she is now getting uncomfortable with investigation agencies probing."

"In a democracy, if this is how resolutions are passed then this cannot be a democracy, this is a system of the monarchy which is prevailing West Bengal," Tibrewal added.

"BJP is there on the ground in the state to fight the atrocities of the TMC government. But not only BJP, now the common people of Bengal are now hurling slippers on the face of TMC netas," the BJP leader said, adding, "This can be well understood that the message has reached the ground and the grassroots that the TMC is looting them. I am sure that the people of Bengal will soon uproot them."

Mamata government passes resolution against agencies

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against "excesses of central agencies" in the state. Notably, the resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against it. The BJP opposed the move saying such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

Speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the "excesses" of the central probe agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excess of central agencies in the state and blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.

"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Notably, the resolution came amid central agencies, such as CBI and ED, probing several cases in the state in which senior TMC leaders have been named.