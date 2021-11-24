BJP Slams Mamata-led Govt On Poor Health Schemes; 'TMC's Priority Is ‘manage’ Elections'

Citing reports, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for discontinuing the service of promised free life-saving drugs for cancer and diabetes. Malviya also cited that the State Government's decision not to implement Ayushmann Bharat. 'Diverting taxpayers money for doles and clubs that ‘manage’ elections is TMCs priority,' wrote the BJP leader.

'In an act of criminality,' alleged BJP's Amit Malviya:

Mamata Banerjee refuses to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee had refused to contribute the state's 40% to the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In return, Mamata has asked the Central government to pay the full amount if they want to run the scheme in the state.

She told ANI, "My state will not contribute 40% of the funds for the Ayushman scheme. Centre has to pay the full amount if Centre wants to run the scheme."

Saying that she won't let taxpayers' money be spent on the programme, the TMC supremo had walked out of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme. Addressing a rally she had said the state government will not contribute funds for the scheme, which according to her was a political gimmick.

West Bengal's Swasthya Sathi health scheme

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was merged with Bengal's Swasthya Sathi health scheme under which the state government provided 40 per cent of the total cost. The Swasthya Saathi scheme runs in Bengal since 2017, provides paperless, cashless and smartcard-based facilities to its citizens. Basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year through insurance is provided under the scheme.

Mamata Banerjee while extending the benefit of the Swasthya Sathi scheme to all the families in the state had claimed that Ayushman Bharat only covers about 1.5 crore people while the Swasthya Sathi covers 10 crore people. Under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, every family get the benefit of up to 5 lakhs cashless treatment in private hospitals.

Image: ANI/PTI