BJP Slams Mamata Over Sitalkuchi Violence Video; Accuses Her Of 'pre-planning' The Attack

After Republic Bangla accessed a video exposing the truth behind the Sitalkuchi violence, the BJP addressed a press conference slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting those who were attempting to create an atmosphere of fear in the poll-bound state.

"Yesterday a video from Sitalkuchi came out. The incident was very saddening. But it was a totally pre-planned incident. Sitalkuchi is a sensitive area. Hindu Muslims both live together and BJP has got huge support from there. This was an attempt by TMC to stop the majority from voting," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

"On Mamata Banerjee's call, these people attacked Anand Burman, who is a Dalit and has a brother working for the BJP. This was an attempt by the TMC to stop the scheduled casts from going to cast their vote, to create fear amongst them. The same people then attacked the CRPF forces and booth no 126 in attempts to capture it. This has been confirmed by Cooch Behar's SP and polling officers," he added.

Questioning why Mamata Banerjee was attempting to create an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal, Amit Malviya also slammed her for going and standing with the perpetrators of the violence instead of the CRPF forces.

"She did not even condemn the attack on our CRPF forces. She instead went and stood by those who had created this attack in Sitalkuchi. Mamata Banerjee had instigated the people and then went there to support them post the violence. Five people died and the CM shows her sorrow by looking at the religion of the people. Mamata Banerjee's behavior towards the Dalit community has been exposed. Her leader Sujata Mondal Khan had called them beggars. She is encouraging violence in Bengal for political gains," he added.

Yesterday, Republic Bangla exclusively accessed a video of the Sitalkuchi violence, which claimed the lives of 4 persons and left three others injured on April 10. The 11-minute video shows that a mob of nearly 200-300 persons tried to forcefully capture polling booth no.126 in the constituency. The mob can also be seen attacking the CISF personnel and the police with lathis and sharp-edged weapons.