BJP Slams Mamata's Silence On Bangladesh Attacks, Says 'its Effect Seen In West Bengal'

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul came down heavily on the Durga puja violence in Bangladesh, questioning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence on the matter. The BJP leader called the TMC supremo's silence 'saddening' and said that the effect of the Bangladesh violence was being seen in West Bengal as well. Speaking to Republic TV, Agnimitra Paul said, "Mamata Banerjee has kept silent on this (Bangladesh Durga puja violence). Her silence is very saddening. What is happening in Bangladesh, its effect can be seen in West Bengal as well. In West Bengal, various incidents happened. We won't tolerate attacks on Durga pandals."

The BJP leader's remark comes against the backdrop of the violent attack against a Durga Puja pandal in WB's Durgapur. Days after communal violence was unleashed at Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh, a similar sight was witnessed in Bengal where a mob hurled crude bombs at a crowd during Durga idol immersion in the Annapurna area. The violence has trickled as far as Bhopal where a speeding car was seen ramming into people participating in the Durga puja procession.

Attacks on Durga pandals, ISKCON in Bangladesh

At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. The Bangladesh Police has booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus.

In another follow-up to the violence, a member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons during the brutal attack. Following violent mob attacks on Hindu religious temples, ISKCON officials wrote a letter to the Sheikh Hasina-led administration demanding 'swift action'. The temple authorities in Bangladesh also reached out to the United Nations. Vice-President Radharamn Das has requested UN Chief Antonio Guterres to issue a condemnation and send a UN delegation to Bangladesh to inspect the situation.

