BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti's Remarks, Say 'J&K Is A Peaceful State And It Shall Remain One'

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday slammed PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's shocking statements justifying militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the UT is and shall remain a 'peaceful state'. Hussain's remarks come in response to Mufti's appalling statements on Monday where the former J&K CM in a press conference claimed that BJP's suppression of youth voices in the UT had left them to 'pick up arms'.

"She is urging the youngsters to pick up guns in J&K. Even some terrorists in Kashmir are giving up guns. Mehbooba is trying to incite violence. Such statements are against the nation. J&K is a peaceful state and it shall remain to be one," said Shahnawaz Hussain.

Mufti afraid of calling out Pakistan" Raina

BJP's Ravinder Raina also slammed Mufti blaming the 'Gupkar gang' for disturbing the peace in J&K for over 70 years. "People of the Gupkar gang have ruled in J&K for 70 years. The peace of J&K is being disturbed by the interference of foreign powers. And today these people are saying that Youth is joining militancy because of unemployment," he said.

"Terrorism is because of Pakistan. Mehbooba Mufti is afraid of calling out the name of Pakistan. Congress party is with the Gupkar gang. All the opposition in J&K has come together in the upcoming elections. This election is between the people who raise Indian flags and those who are against the Indian flags. All these people are conspiring against India," he added.

Read: Farooq Abdullah Speaks In LS Since Release From Detention; Urges Centre To 'talk With Pak'

Read: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Refuses To Raise Indian Tricolour Till 'J&K Flag Is Brought Back'

Mufti's shocking remarks in J&K

Mehbooba Mufti on Monday in a press conference claimed that people in Jammu and Kashmir believe that 'either they go to jail or pick up arms'. "Today 10-15 young men are joining militancy from each village because you (BJP) have suppressed their voices. People don’t have an option left. They think one can either go to jail or pick up arms. Hence they think it is better to pick up arms and die," she said.

Echoing her Gupkar ally Farooq Abdullah, Mufti too urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan, like China. Remembering how her father had dreamed for India-Pakistan border routes be opened, she said J&K should become a bridge of peace between the two nations.

"If you can talk to China, why can’t you talk to Pakistan? We have been pleading with China to give us our land back but they are not budging from their stand. Why can’t we talk to Pakistan?" she asked.

Read: Shahnawaz slams Mufti's 'pick up arms' remark, says J&K will remain a 'peaceful' state

Read: 3 PDP Netas Who Quit Over Mehbooba Mufti's Refusal To Raise Tricolour, Join Congress